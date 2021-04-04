On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1581 – Francis Drake knighted by Queen Elizabeth I aboard Golden Hind at Deptford.

1655 – Battle at Postage Farina, Tunis: English fleet beats Barbary pirates.

1789 – 1st US Congress begins regular sessions during George Washington’s presidency at Federal Hall, NYC (ending 1791).

1949 – North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty signed in Washington, D.C.

1968 -US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1973 – World Trade Center, then the world’s tallest building, opens in New York (110 stories)

1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen to develop and sell BASIC interpreters for the Altair 8800.

1980 – USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

1988 – Eddie Hill becomes the world’s first driver to cover the quarter mile in under 5 seconds

1988 – Mets set Opening Day record with 6 HRs

1992 – Jury deliberations begin in Noriega case

1994 – Tony Curtis undergoes heart-bypass surgery

2000 – The government of South Korea ordered some 85 percent of the country’s livestock markets closed in an attempt to end an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that had struck Asian livestock.

2008 – Raid on Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints owned YFZ Ranch in Texas; 401 children and 133 women taken into state custody

2010 – Africa’s tallest monument, the African Renaissance Monument, dedicated outside Dakar, Senegal, designed by Pierre Goudiaby to commemorate Senegal’s 50th anniversary of independence

2012 – German Nobel Laureate, Günter Grass, publishes controversial poem that claims Israel is plotting to wipe out Iran

2017 – Chemical weapons attack on Khan Sheikhoun, Syria by Syrian government forces kills more than 80 civilians

2019 – US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pledges to roll back anti-LGBT policies, including not baptizing children of gay parents

Births & Deaths:

1913 – Muddy Waters, an American blues guitarist and singer who played a major role in creating the modern rhythm-and-blues style, was born.

1979 – Heath Ledger, an Australian actor renowned for his moving and intense performances in diverse roles, was born.



Film:

1 914 – Film serial “Perils of Pauline” shown for the first time in Los Angeles.

Music:

1971 – Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies” opens at Winter Garden Theater NYC for 524 performances, then most expensive broadway musical.

Sport:

1974 – Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth’s home-run record by hitting his 714th.

Via Britannica / On This Day

