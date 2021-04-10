On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1407 – Lama Deshin Shekpa visits the Ming Dynasty capital at Nanjing and is awarded the title Great Treasure Prince of Dharma

1516 – 1st Jewish ghetto established: Venice compels Jews to live in a specific area

1815 – Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies experiences a cataclysmic eruption, one of the most powerful in history, killing around 71,000 people, causes global volcanic winter

1858 – “Big Ben”, a 13.76 tonne bell, is recast at the Whitechapel Bell Foundry

1972 – US, USSR & 70 other nations agree to ban biological weapons

1981 – Computer glitch keeps Space Shuttle Columbia grounded

1986 – Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan

1991 – Rare tropical storm develops in the Southern Hemisphere near Angola; first to be documented by satellites

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement [Belfast Agreement] for Northern Ireland is signed by the British and Irish governments

2012 – United Nations deadline for Syrian troop withdrawal passes as violence continues

2012 – Apple Inc claims a value of $600 billion making it the largest company by market capitalization in the world

2013 – Japan and Taiwan sign an agreement on fishing rights around the Senkaku Islands

2017 – Edward Enninful is announced the new Editor of “British Vogue” its first male and black editor

2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testifying before US Congress about data use and security

2019 – New species of human announced named Homo luzonensis, 3ft tall, remains dated 50-60,000 years old found in cave on island of Luzon, Philippines

2019 – First home delivery service by drone begins in Canberra, Australia by Wing, part of Google’s Alphabet company

2019 – New York declares a public health emergency and compulsory vaccinations after a measles outbreak in Brooklyn with 285 cases

Film & TV:

1953 – “House of Wax” 1st color 3-D movie, premieres in New York

2017 – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana premieres in Toyko



Music:

1970 – Paul McCartney officially announces the split of The Beatles

Sport:

1896 – Spyridon Louis of Greece wins inaugural Olympic marathon (2:58:50) in Athens; runs last lap accompanied by Constantine I

Via Britannica / On This Day

