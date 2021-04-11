On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1512 – Battle of Ravenna: French forces under Gaston de Foix defeat the Holy League in a major battle of the Italian Wars

1783 – Hostilities formally cease in the American Revolutionary War

1814 – Napoleon Bonaparte abdicates unconditionally and he is exiled to the island of Elba in the Mediterranean

1868 – The Shogunate is abolished in Japan

1955 – Chartered Air India plane the “Kashmir Princess” is bombed and crashes into the South China Sea in a failed assassination attempt on Zhou Enlai by a Kuomintang secret agent

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs 1968 Civil Rights Act

1979 – Tanzanian army captures Kampala, the capital of Uganda forcing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin to flee into exile in Libya

1980 – Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regulates sexual harassment

1990 – Customs officers in Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, say they have seized what they believe to be the barrel of a massive gun on a ship bound for Iraq.

2002 – An attempted coup d’état takes place in Venezuela against President Hugo Chávez.

2015 – Barack Obama and Raúl Castro meet in Panama, the 1st meeting of US and Cuban heads of state since the Cuban Revolution

2019 – Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir overthrown and arrested by the army in Khartoum after 29 years in power

2019 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London by police and arrested on failure to appear in court on US extradition charges

2019 – Ex-Pope Benedict XVI claims Catholic sexual abuse caused in part by 1960s sexual revolution

2020 – Brazil is the 1st country in the southern hemisphere to report more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 1,056 deaths and 19,638 cases

Film & TV:

1955 – “Marty” directed by Delbert Mann and starring Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair premieres in New York (Best Picture 1956)

1966 – Frank Sinatra records “Strangers in the Night” single for his album of the same name. Later reaches #1 Billboard charts

Sport:

1750 – Jack Slack retains Champion of England boxing title, beats Frenchman Jean Petit in 7 rounds in Harlston, England; acknowledged as first international prize fight

