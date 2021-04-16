Reading Time: < 1 minute

1457 – BC Battle of Megiddo: Egyptian forces of Thutmose III defeat a large Canaanite coalition under King of Kadesh. First battle recorded with a reliable account.

1705 – Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton at Trinity College, Cambridge

1746 – Jacobite Rising 1745: Battle of Culloden, the last battle on British soil: Royalist troops under the Duke of Cumberland defeat the Jacobite army of Charles Edward Stuart

1900 – US Post Office issues 1st books of postage stamps

1917 – Vladimir Lenin issues his radical “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power during the Russian Revolution [OS Apr 4]

1948 – Organization for European Economic Cooperation (EEC) forms in Paris



1953 – British royal yacht Britannia launched by Queen Elizabeth II

1958 – French government of Gaillard falls due to Tunisia crisis

1962 – Brazil nationalizes US businesses

1982 – Queen Elizabeth proclaims Canada’s new constitution

2003 – Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens admitting 10 new member states to the European Union

2008 – Start of Papal Journey of Pope Benedict XVI to the United States

2017 – World record for gathering of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes – 662 at Manoir de Ban, Chaplin museum in Vevey, Switzerland

2020 – Nationwide State of Emergency declared in Japan till 6 May due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak

Film & TV:

1932 – Short film “The Music Box” released in the US, starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (1932 Academy Award Best Live Action Short Film)

Music:

1849 – Giacomo Meyerbeer’s opera “Le prophète” premieres in Paris

Sport:

1929 – NY Yankees become 1st team to wear uniform numbers

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...