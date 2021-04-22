On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1500 – Pedro Álvares Cabral is the first european to discover Brazil, landing near Monte Pascoal, claims it for Portugal

1915 – 1st military use of poison gas (chlorine, by Germany) in WW I1930 British troops battle pro-independence revolutionaries in the Jalalabad hills near Chittagong, Bengal province, British India, 80 troops and 12 revolutionaries killed

1945 – Battle of Berlin: Upon being informed that a planned counter-attack never happened, Adolf Hitler flies into a rage, denounces the German Army and concedes World War II is lost

1954 – USSR joins UNESCO

1976 – Barbara Walters becomes 1st female US nightly network news anchor (ABC News)

1984 – CBS premiere of TV film “Pope John Paul II”, starring Albert Finney in title role

1993 – Holocaust Memorial Museum dedicated in Washington, D.C.

1994 – 7,000 Tutsi slaughtered by Hutus in the stadium at Kibuye, Rwanda

2006 – 243 people are injured in pro-democracy protest in Nepal after Nepali security forces open fire on protesters against King Gyanendra.



2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change signed in New York binding 195 nations to an increase in the global average temperature to less than 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C

2020 – Sudan bans female genital mutation and makes it a criminal offense

Film & TV:

1954 – US Senate Army-McCarthy televised hearings begin

2019 – Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and an ensemble cast, premieres in Los Angeles

Music:

1876 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky completes his ballet “Swan Lake”

1979 – Mick Jagger & Keith Richards give a benefit concert in Canada



Sport:

1903 – Highlanders (Yankees) 1st game in New York at Hilltop Park vs Washington Senators, lose 3-1 before 11,950

