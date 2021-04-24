On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1479 BC – Thutmose III ascends to the throne of Egypt, although power effectively shifts to Hatshepsut (according to the Low Chronology of the 18th Dynasty)

1184 BC – The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse (traditional date)

1877 – Russo-Turkish War, 1877-78: Russia declares war on the Ottoman Empire

1898 – Spanish–American War: Spain declares war after rejecting US ultimatum to withdraw from Cuba

1916 – Easter Rising of Irish republicans against British occupation begins in Dublin

1941 – British army begins evacuation of Greece

1953 – Winston Churchill knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

1961 – JFK accepts “sole responsibility” following Bay of Pigs

1967 – Vietnam War: American General William Westmoreland says in a news conference that the enemy had “gained support in the United States that gives him hope that he can win politically that which he cannot win militarily.”

1970 – Gambia becomes a republic within the Commonwealth

1980 – US military operation to save 52 hostages in Iran, fails, 8 die

1987 – Howard Stern holds a free speech rally at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, NYC

1990 – Gruinard Island, Scotland, is officially declared free of the anthrax disease after 48 years of quarantine.

1994 – Bomb attack in center of Johannesburg, 9 killed

2004 – United States lifts economic sanctions imposed on Libya 18 years ago, as reward for cooperation in eliminating weapons of mass destruction



2005 – Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is inaugurated as the 265th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church taking the name Pope Benedict XVI.

2015 – Armenia commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire

2018 – US President Donald Trump hosts his first state dinner for visiting French President Emmanuel Macron

2018 – Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo arrested and charged with eight murders after being identified through genealogy websites

Film & TV:

1962 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology sends TV signal by satellite for 1st time: California to Massachusetts

Music:

2018 – Streaming music services overtake worldwide sales of CDs and vinyl for the first time according to IFPI

Sport:

1981 – Bill Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race, 2000 more than any other jockey

Via Britannica / On This Day

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...