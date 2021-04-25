Reading Time: 2 minutes

1660 – English Convention Parliament meets and votes to restore Charles II

1792 – Guillotine first used in France, executes highwayman Nicolas Pelletier

1846 – Thornton Affair: Open conflict begins over the disputed border of Texas, triggering the Mexican–American War

1945 – “Elbe Day” – US and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany on the Elbe River during the invasion of Germany in WWII

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson’s discovery of the double helix structure of DNA is published in “Nature” magazine

1954 – Bell labs announces the 1st Solar Battery made from silicon. It has about 6% efficiency.

1960 – 1st submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS submarine Triton in 60 days, 21 hours

1967 – Abortion legalized in Colorado

1979 – Peace treaty between Israel & Egypt goes into effect

1980 – Announcement of US hostage rescue bungle in Iran

1990 – Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by space shuttle Discovery

1993 – Russia elects Boris Yeltsin leader

2005 – Bulgaria and Romania sign accession treaties to join the European Union

2013 – The United Kingdom reopens its embassy in Somalia after 22 years

2018 – Indian religious leader Asaram Bapu is sentenced to life for raping a 16-year old girl

2019 – Former US Vice President Joe Biden announces his campaign for president via video

2019 – Microsoft becomes the third US firm to be listed with a market worth of 1 trillion, after Apple and Amazon

2019 – More than 1,600 civilians were killed in US-led coalition air and land strikes on Raqqa in 2017, according to Amnesty International and monitoring group Airwars

Film & TV:

1964 – 11th National Film Awards (India): “Shehar Aur Sapna” wins the Golden Lotus

Music:

1926 – Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot” premieres in Milan

Sport:

1950 – Chuck Cooper becomes the 1st African American to be drafted into the NBA (for Boston Celtics)

Via Britannica / On This Day

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...