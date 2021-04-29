On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1429 – French national heroine Joan of Arc and her troops entered the besieged city of Orléans during the Hundred Years’ War.

1862 – New Orleans falls to Union forces during US Civil War

1864 – Battle of Gate Pa (Pukehinahina): 1,700 British troops suffer their worst defeat of the New Zealand Wars at the hands of 230 entrenched Maori warriors in Tauranga

1916 – Irish republicans abandon the post office in Dublin and surrender unconditionally, marking the end of the Easter Rising

1945 – US Army liberates 31,601 people from the Dachau Nazi concentration camp in Germany

1975 – Vietnam War: US begins to evacuate its citizens from Saigon in Operation Frequent Wind in response to advancing North Vietnamese forces, bringing an end to US involvement in the war

1990 – Wrecking cranes began tearing down the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate

1991 – Cyclone strikes the Chittagong district in Bangladesh, killing 139,000 people and leaving 10 million homeless

1992 – Riots erupted in Los Angeles in response to the verdict of a highly publicized trial of four white Los Angeles police officers who were acquitted of charges related to the 1991 beating of Rodney King, a black motorist who had resisted arrest.

2002 – The United States is re-elected to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, one year after losing the seat it had held for 50 years

2004 – Dick Cheney and George W. Bush testify before the 9/11 Commission in a closed, unrecorded hearing in the Oval Office

2013 – 7 people are killed after a Boeing 747 crashes in Bagram, Afghanistan

2019 – Over 700 people infected with measles in the US, highest number for 25 years

2020 – UK official death toll reaches 26,000 deaths from COVID-19 as care home and community deaths included

Births & Deaths:

1899 – American composer, bandleader, and pianist Duke Ellington, among the most significant figures in jazz history, was born.

1954 – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, whose television show Seinfeld was a landmark of American pop culture in the late 20th century, was born in Brooklyn, New York.

Film & TV:



2018 – Animated series “The Simpsons” surpasses 635-episode count of “Gunsmoke”‘; highest number of episodes of any series on TV

Music:

1967 – “Respect” single released by Aretha Franklin (Billboard Song of the Year 1967)

Sport:

1922 – 1st official International Weightlifting Federation Champ in Tallinn, Estonia

2015 – In what was thought to be the lowest-attended baseball game in MLB history, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox, 8–2, in an empty Camden Yards, Baltimore; the game was closed to fans because of rioting in the city following the death of an African American man who was fatally injured while in police custody.

Via Britannica / On This Day

