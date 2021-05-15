Reading Time: 2 minutes

1252 – Pope Innocent IV issues the papal bull ad exstirpanda, which authorizes, but also limits, the torture of heretics in the Medieval Inquisition

1618 – German astronomer Johannes Kepler discovers the third of his three planetary laws his “harmonics law”

1869 – National Woman Suffrage Association forms in New York, founded by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the 1st McDonald’s restaurant in San Bernardino, California

1951 – AT&T becomes the 1st US corporation to have a million stockholders after young car salesman Brady Denton purchases 7 shares worth $1,078

1961 – Pope John XXIII publishes encyclical Mater et Magistra

1967 – Paul McCartney meets his future wife Linda Eastman

1972 – Assassination attempt on US Governor George Wallace of Alabama by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland

1988 – USSR begins withdrawing its 115,000 troops from Afghanistan

1990 – “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” by Vincent van Gogh sells for $82.5 million

2009 – Eurostat report that Austria, Belgium, and Romania have all entered recession in the first quarter of 2009

2012 – Greece’s fifth attempt to a form a coalition government fails and new June elections are scheduled

2013 – The Eurozone records a recession for the sixth straight quarter

2018 – 58 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and 1700 hospitalized on the Gaza border protesting opening of US embassy in Jerusalem and 70 year founding of Israel

2019 – Alabama passes law banning abortion in almost all cases including rape or incest

2020 – Germany, Europe’s largest economy, officially in recession due to COVID-19, as figures show economy shrank 2.2% 1st 3 months of 2020

Film & TV:



1968 – “Wonderwall” with George Harrison premieres at Cannes Film Festival

2002 – “Bowling for Columbine”, a documentary directed by Michael Moore has its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

2004 – “Shrek 2” directed Andrew Adamson and Kelly Asbury, with voices by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz premieres at the Cannes Film Festival

Music:

1914 – Henri Rabaud’s opera “Marouf, savetier de Caire” premieres in Paris

Sport:



1989 – US Basketball League cancels its summer schedule



2002 – 10th UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid beats Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at Glasgow

2010 – Jessica Watson at age 16 becomes the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world

Via Britannica / On This Day