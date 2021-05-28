Reading Time: 2 minutes

28th May

585 BC – Solar eclipse, as predicted by Greek philosopher Thales, while Lydians at war with the Medes leads to a truce. One of the cardinal dates from which other dates calculated.

1431 – Joan of Arc is accused of relapsing into heresy by donning male clothing again, providing justification for her execution

1588 – Spanish Armada under the Duke of Medina-Sidonia departs Lisbon to invade England

1830 – US President Andrew Jackson signs the Indian Removal Act, a key law leading to the forced removal of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole tribes out of Georgia and surrounding states, setting the stage for the Cherokee Trail of Tears

1936 – Alan Turing submits “On Computable Numbers” for publication, in which he set out the theoretical basis for modern computers.

1972 – White House “plumbers” first break in at the Democratic National Headquarters at Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C.

1982 – Pope John Paul II is 1st reigning pope to visit Great Britain (Adrian IV was born in England, as Nicholas Breakspear)

1984 – George Soros founds the Soros Foundation Budapest to help countries free themselves from communism

1996 – U.S. President Bill Clinton’s former business partners in the Whitewater land deal, James McDougal and Susan McDougal, and Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker, are convicted of fraud.

1997 – Bob Dylan hospitalized in England with histoplasmosis

1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper” is put back on display

2018 – One million French smokers quit in one year after anti-smoking measures introduced according to Public Health France

2020 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for new protections for women after the ‘honor killing’ of a 14-year old by her father

2020 – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declares State of Emergency in Minneapolis and activates the Minnesota National Guard after protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody

Film & TV:

1951 – Radio programme “Crazy People” (later titled The Goon Show) premieres on the BBC, created by Spike Milligan

Sport:

1742 – 1st indoor swimming pool opens (Goodman’s Fields, London)

2016 – UEFA Champions League Final, Milan: Real Madrid beats cross-town rivals Atlético Madrid, 5–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw at the end of extra time; record-extending 11th title

Via Britannica / On This Day