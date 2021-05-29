Reading Time: < 1 minute

1660 – On his 30th birthday Charles II returns to London from exile in the Netherlands to claim the English throne after the Puritan Commonwealth comes to an end

1851 – Sojourner Truth addresses 1st Black Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio

1953 – Edmund Hillary (NZ) and Tenzing Norgay (Nepal) are first to reach the summit of Mount Everest as part of a British Expedition

1970 – USSR performs underground nuclear test

1987 – Michael Jackson attempts to buy Elephant Man’s remains

2001 – International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers inaugurated.

2005 – France resoundingly rejects the European Constitution

2012 – Facebook’s problematic public listing could cost those involved $115 million from technical glitches

2014 – President Obama approves US military training of ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels to fight the regime of Bashar al-Assad and al Qaeda-linked groups

2019 – British politician Boris Johnson ordered to appear in court over claims he lied to the public during Britain’s Brexit campaign

2019 – Transgender no longer classified as a mental health illness by the World Health Organization

Music:



1976 – “One Piece At A Time” by Johnny Cash hits #29

Film & TV:

1942 – Bing Crosby records “White Christmas”, world’s best-selling single (estimated 100 million copies sold)

1942 – “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, based on life of George M. Cohan, directed by Michael Curtiz, starring James Cagney and Joan Lesley, premieres in NYC (Academy Awards Best Actor 1943)

Sport:

1922 – US Supreme Court rules organized baseball is a sport and not a business and thus not subject to antitrust laws

Via Britannica / On This Day