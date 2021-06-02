On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

4000 BC – Approximate domestication of the horse in the Eurasian steppes near Dereivka, central Ukraine (hypothesis only)

1215 – Beijing, under control of Jurchen ruler Emperor Xuanzong of Jin, is captured by the Mongols under Genghis Khan, ending the Battle of Beijing

1676 – Battle of Öland: allied Danish-Dutch forces defeat the Swedish navy in the Baltic Sea, during the Scanian War (1675–79)

1964 – Kenya becomes a republic with Jomo Kenyatta as its 1st President

1997 – Timothy McVeigh found guilty of 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168

1998 – European Central Bank is founded in Brussels to define and execute the European Union’s monetary policy

2003 – Europe launches its first voyage to another planet, Mars. The European Space Agency’s Mars Express probe launches from the Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan.

2009 – Switzerland officially enters the global recession

2020 – Brazilian death toll passes 30,000 from COVID-19 at 31,199 with 555,383 number of cases confirmed, 2nd only to the US

Film & TV:

1980 – 1st transmission of CNN, the Cable News Network

Music:

1968 – Simon & Garfunkel’s single “Mrs Robinson” from “The Graduate” hits #1 (first rock song to win Grammy for Record of the Year)

