On This Day…

1873 – Sultan Bargash bin Said under British pressure closes the infamous slave market of Zanzibar in modern day Tanzania
1947 – US Secretary of State George Marshall outlines the “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Western Europe
1963 – State of siege proclaimed in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini arrested
1967 – Six-Day War begins between Israel and the neighboring Arab states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria
1968 – Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan shoots Robert F. Kennedy three times, who dies the next day. and wounds 5 others at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California
1981 – AIDS Epidemic officially begins when US Centers for Disease Control reports on pneumonia affecting five homosexual men in Los Angeles
1981 – World’s first today in history program with editable data “TODAY”, invented by Michael Butler runs for the first time on a mainframe computer
1984 – Indira Gandhi orders an attack on Sikh’s holiest site, the Golden Temple in Amritsar
2000 – Armed conflict between Rwanda and Uganda erupts in Kinsangani, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
2003 – A severe heat wave across Pakistan and India reaches its peak, as temperatures exceed 50°C (122°F) in the region
2006 – Serbia declares independence from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro
2013 – 44 people are killed by a lightning storm in Bihar, India
2016 – Swiss vote to reject referendum to give each citizen a guaranteed income of $2,500 Swiss francs per month
2017 – Puerto Rico declares its Zika virus epidemic over
2018 – Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in court in New York
2019 – Average person ingests 50,000 pieces of microplastic a year and breathes in similar amount according to first-ever such study published in journal “Environmental Science and Technology”
Film & TV:
1987 – “Nightline” presents its 1st “Town Meeting” the subject is AIDS & the show runs until 3:47 AM
Music:
1945 – Benjamin Britten’s opera “Peter Grimes” premieres in London
Sport:
1985 – Steve Cauthen wins aboard Slip Anchor at Epsom Downs to become the only jockey to win both the Kentucky Derby (1978) and The Derby
Via Britannica / On This Day