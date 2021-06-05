On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1873 – Sultan Bargash bin Said under British pressure closes the infamous slave market of Zanzibar in modern day Tanzania

1947 – US Secretary of State George Marshall outlines the “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Western Europe

1963 – State of siege proclaimed in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini arrested

1967 – Six-Day War begins between Israel and the neighboring Arab states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria

1968 – Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan shoots Robert F. Kennedy three times, who dies the next day. and wounds 5 others at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California

1981 – AIDS Epidemic officially begins when US Centers for Disease Control reports on pneumonia affecting five homosexual men in Los Angeles

1981 – World’s first today in history program with editable data “TODAY”, invented by Michael Butler runs for the first time on a mainframe computer

1984 – Indira Gandhi orders an attack on Sikh’s holiest site, the Golden Temple in Amritsar

2000 – Armed conflict between Rwanda and Uganda erupts in Kinsangani, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

2003 – A severe heat wave across Pakistan and India reaches its peak, as temperatures exceed 50°C (122°F) in the region

2006 – Serbia declares independence from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro

2013 – 44 people are killed by a lightning storm in Bihar, India

2016 – Swiss vote to reject referendum to give each citizen a guaranteed income of $2,500 Swiss francs per month

2017 – Puerto Rico declares its Zika virus epidemic over

2018 – Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges in court in New York

2019 – Average person ingests 50,000 pieces of microplastic a year and breathes in similar amount according to first-ever such study published in journal “Environmental Science and Technology”

Film & TV:

1987 – “Nightline” presents its 1st “Town Meeting” the subject is AIDS & the show runs until 3:47 AM

Music:

1945 – Benjamin Britten’s opera “Peter Grimes” premieres in London

Sport:

1985 – Steve Cauthen wins aboard Slip Anchor at Epsom Downs to become the only jockey to win both the Kentucky Derby (1978) and The Derby

Via Britannica / On This Day