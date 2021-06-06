On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1523 – Gustav Vasa is elected King of Sweden, marking the end of the Kalmar Union

1716 – French transport the 1st African slaves to Louisiana

1916 – The death of Yuan Shikai, ruler of much of China since 1912, causes the central government to virtually collapse in the face of warlords, including Sun Yat-sen

1944 – Operation Overlord: D-Day begins as the 156,000-strong Allied Expeditionary Force lands in Normandy, France, during World War II

1982 – 30,000 Israeli troops invade Lebanon to drive out the PLO

1993 – Punsalmaagiyn Otsjirbat recognized as President of Mongolia

1995 – Moses Kiptanui of Kenya runs world 5,000m record 12:55.30 in Rome, Italy

2002 – A near-Earth asteroid estimated at 10 metres diameter explodes over the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Libya. Resulting explosion estimated to have a force of 26 kilotons, more powerful than the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

2005 – The United States Supreme Court votes to ban medical marijuana in Gonzales v. Raich.

2012 – Transit of Venus (between Earth & Sun) occurs – last transit of 21st century

2017 – Syrian Democratic Forces backed by the US launch offensive to take Raqqa from Islamic State in Syria

2018 – Convicted drug trafficker, Alice Johnson, granted clemency by US President Donald Trump after Kim Kardashian highlights case

2019 – German serial killer nurse Niels Hoegel jailed for a second life sentence for the murder of 85 more people (previously convicted for six). Germany’s worst post-war serial killer.

2019 – On 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, New York City’s police commissioner James O’Neill apologizes for his department’s actions during the 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn

2019 – Amir Ohana becomes the first openly gay minister in Israel as acting justice minister

Film & TV:

1998 – TV sitcom “Sex and the City” premieres in the US on HBO, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon

Music:

1972 – David Bowie releases his breakthrough album “The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”

Jun 6 in Sport

1901 – British Open Men’s Golf, Muirfield: Scotsman James Braid wins first of 5 Open titles by 3 strokes from Harry Vardon of Jersey

1987 – French Open Women’s Tennis: 17 year old German Steffi Graf beats World #1 Martina Navratilova 6-4, 4-6, 8-6; Graf’s first Grand Slam victory

Via Britannica / On This Day