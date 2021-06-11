On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1184 BC – Trojan War: Troy is sacked and burned, according to calculations by Eratosthenes

631 – Emperor Taizong of Tang of China, sends envoys to the Xueyantuo bearing gold and silk for the release of Chinese prisoners captured during transition from Sui to Tang from northern frontier; succeeds in freeing 80,000

1776 – Continental Congress creates committee to draft a Declaration of Independence with Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston as members

1963 – US President JFK says segregation is morally wrong and that it is “time to act”

1987 – Margaret Thatcher is 1st British Prime Minister in 160 years to win a third consecutive term

1990 – UN appoints Olivia Newton-John environmental ambassador

2004 – Ronald Reagan’s funeral is held at Washington National Cathedral.

2014 – Islamic State of Iraq forces seize control of government offices and other important buildings in the northern city of Mosul

2019 – Comedian Jon Stewart delivers angry rebuke to Congress for the lack of funds for 9/11 victims

2019 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan to ban single-use plastics by 2021

2020 – Pan-American Health Organisation warns pandemic spreading “exponentially” in many areas of the region, home to nearly half of all cases worldwide

Film & TV:

1993 – “Jurassic Park”, directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum opens, sets box office weekend record of $502 million

2002 – “American Idol” created by Simon Fuller with judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson premieres on Fox

Music:

2019 – “The New York Times” reveals an estimated 500,000 song titles, including masters of Chuck Berry, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, lost in 2008 warehouse fire on Universal backlot in Los Angeles

Sport:

2017 – French Open Men’s Tennis: Spaniard Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6–2, 6–3, 6–1; becomes first man to win French title 10 times

