On This Day…

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is awarded a doctorate of philosophy from the University of Padua, 1st woman to receive a university doctoral degree or PhD

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn: US 7th Cavalry under Brevet Major General George Armstrong Custer wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Chiefs Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull in what has become famously known as “Custer’s Last Stand”

1929 – US President Herbert Hoover authorizes building of Boulder Dam (Hoover Dam)

1950 – North korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War

1960 – Madagascar gains independence from France

1978 – First use of the rainbow flag, symbol of gay pride, made by Gilbert Baker at a march in San Francisco

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington

1982 – Greece abolishes headshaving of recruits in the military

1987 – Pope John Paul II receives Austrian President Kurt Waldheim

1990 – African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela meets with President George H. W. Bush at the White House

1999 – In his first state of the nation address, South African President Thabo Mbeki promises to tackle rampaging crime; the nation’s murder rate is the third highest in the world and more than 49,000 cases of rape were reported in 1998

2012 – 33 Syrian army officers defect to Turkey

2014 – Luis Suárez is charged with biting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup

2015 – Obamacare subsidies in The Affordable Care Act preserved by US Supreme Court Ruling in King v Burwell 6-3

2018 – Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson announces it plans to move some production abroad in response to EU retaliatory tariffs

2020 – WHO declares the Ebola outbreak in the Congo over. The second worst outbreak, it killed 2,280 people over 2 years

Film & TV:

1967 – First global satellite television programme “Our World” broadcast featuring 19 acts representing 19 nations including The Beatles singing “All You Need is Love”

Music:

1971 – Stevie Wonder releases “Where I’m Coming From”

1984 – Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album

Sport:

1991 – Martina Navratilova wins record 100th singles match at Wimbledon, beating Elna Reinach of South Africa 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the 1st round

2020 – Liverpool FC clinches first EPL soccer title in 30 years with 7 games to spare as Chelsea beats second-placed Manchester City, 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

Via Britannica / On This Day