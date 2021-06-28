On This Day…

1389 – Ottomans defeat Serbian army in the bloody Battle of Kosovo, opening the way for the Ottoman conquest of Southeastern Europe
1519 – King Carlos I elected Holy Roman Catholic Emperor Charles V
1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London
1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI and establishing the League of Nations, is signed in France
1941 – German and Romanian soldiers kill 11,000 Jews in Kishinev
1962 – Thalidomide drug banned in Netherlands
1967 – George Harrison is fined £6 for speeding
1969 – Police carry out an early morning raid on gay bar Stonewall Inn, Greenwich Village, NY; about 400 to 1,000 patrons riot against police, it lasts 3 days. Beginning of the modern LGBT rights movement
1977 – The United Party, main political opposition party in South Africa, is formally disbanded by the majority faction after members leave the party to join other new political parties
1982 – Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, name their baby “William”
1986 – West European leaders, meeting in the Netherlands, delay indefinitely imposing economic sanctions against South Africa
2002 – In South Africa, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the Treatment Action Campaign table a national HIV/AIDS treatment plan in the National Economic, Development and Labour Council
2009 – Professor Stephen Hawking hosts a ‘party for time travellers’ at the University of Cambridge, not sending out the invites until after the party
2016 – Suicide bombings and gun attacks at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport kill 42 and wound more than 200
2018 – Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo declared “largely contained” by World Health Organisation, first outbreak to use new Merck vaccine
2020 – Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 500,000, doubling in less than two months (Johns Hopkins)
2020 – 50th anniversary of 1st Gay Pride march in New York City marked around the world
Film & TV:
1951 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” premieres on CBS TV
Music:
1928 – Louis Armstrong makes 78 recording of “West End blues”
Sport:
1958 – US Open Women’s Golf, Forest Lake CC: Mickey Wright wins 1st of 4 Open titles by 5 from Louise Suggs; 1st player to win Open & LPGA in same year
Via Britannica / On This Day