On This Day…

1389 – Ottomans defeat Serbian army in the bloody Battle of Kosovo, opening the way for the Ottoman conquest of Southeastern Europe

1519 – King Carlos I elected Holy Roman Catholic Emperor Charles V

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London

1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI and establishing the League of Nations, is signed in France

1941 – German and Romanian soldiers kill 11,000 Jews in Kishinev

1962 – Thalidomide drug banned in Netherlands

1967 – George Harrison is fined £6 for speeding

1969 – Police carry out an early morning raid on gay bar Stonewall Inn, Greenwich Village, NY; about 400 to 1,000 patrons riot against police, it lasts 3 days. Beginning of the modern LGBT rights movement

1977 – The United Party, main political opposition party in South Africa, is formally disbanded by the majority faction after members leave the party to join other new political parties

1982 – Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, name their baby “William”

1986 – West European leaders, meeting in the Netherlands, delay indefinitely imposing economic sanctions against South Africa

2002 – In South Africa, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the Treatment Action Campaign table a national HIV/AIDS treatment plan in the National Economic, Development and Labour Council

2009 – Professor Stephen Hawking hosts a ‘party for time travellers’ at the University of Cambridge, not sending out the invites until after the party

2016 – Suicide bombings and gun attacks at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport kill 42 and wound more than 200

2018 – Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo declared “largely contained” by World Health Organisation, first outbreak to use new Merck vaccine

2020 – Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 500,000, doubling in less than two months (Johns Hopkins)

2020 – 50th anniversary of 1st Gay Pride march in New York City marked around the world

Film & TV:

1951 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” premieres on CBS TV

Music:

1928 – Louis Armstrong makes 78 recording of “West End blues”

Sport:

1958 – US Open Women’s Golf, Forest Lake CC: Mickey Wright wins 1st of 4 Open titles by 5 from Louise Suggs; 1st player to win Open & LPGA in same year

