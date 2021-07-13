Reading Time: 2 minutes

1772 – Captain James Cook begins 2nd voyage aboard the Resolution to the South Seas to search for Terra Australis (Southern continent)

1832 – Source of Mississippi River discovered by American geographer Henry Schoolcraft

1943 – Greatest tank battle in history ends with Russia’s defeat of Germany at Kursk, almost 6,000 tanks take part, 2,900 lost by Germany

1966 – A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada founds the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Hare Krishna movement) in New York City

1970 – Building begins of Amsterdam metro

1978 – Albania drops diplomatic relations with People’s Republic of China

1984 – The last sitting of an all-white Parliament in South Africa

2001 – International Olympic Committee votes to award Beijing the 2008 Summer Olympic Games

2013 – #BlackLivesMatter created in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman on trial for the murder of Trayvon Martin

2016 – Theresa May is elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by Conservative Party MPs

2017 – US President Donald Trump arrives in Paris for a 2-day visit with French President Emmanuel Macron

2018 – Outline of 5,000 year-old henge discovered at New Grange, Ireland through drought and drone footage

Film & TV:

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles. It originally reads “Hollywoodland” but the four last letters are dropped after renovation in 1949

Music:

1985 – “Live Aid” concerts held at both Wembley Stadium (London) and John F. Kennedy Stadium (Philadelphia) raises over $70 million for African famine relief

Sport:

1930 – 1st-ever football World Cup competition begins in Uruguay

2014 – FIFA World Cup Awards: Lionel Messi (golden ball), James Rodriguez (golden boot) and Manuel Neuer (Golden gloves)

Via Britannica / On This Day