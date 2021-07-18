On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf (original title was the catchy “Four and a Half Years (of Struggle) Against Lies, Stupidity and Cowardice”)

1936 – Spanish Civil War: General Francisco Franco issues manifesto and leads an uprising in the Spanish army stationed in Morocco

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act

1968 – The Intel Corporation is founded in Santa Clara, California

1972 – Leader of the British Labour Party Harold Wilson holds meeting with representatives of the Irish Republican Army

1993 – Afghan President Ishaq Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign

2012 – Kim Jong-un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea and given the rank of Marshal in the Korean People’s Army

2013 – Detroit, Michigan, files for bankruptcy, becoming the largest US municipal bankruptcy ever at $18.5 billion

2015 – PayPal is spun off from eBay as a separate publicly traded company on the NASDAQ

2018 – Nicaraguan government announces Masaya is back under its control after violent clashes with anti-government protesters

2019 – June 2019 was the hottest June on record with average worldwide temperature of 61.6F (16.4C) according to The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

2020 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mumbai



Film & TV:

1959 – “The Nun’s Story” based on the novel by Kathryn Hulme, starring Audrey Hepburn premieres in Los Angeles

Music:

1980 – Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses” album tops US charts, featuring “Its Still Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me”

Sport:

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first gymnast in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 score (total 7) at Montreal Games

