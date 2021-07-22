Reading Time: 2 minutes

1099 – First Crusade: Godfrey of Bouillon is elected the first Defender of the Holy Sepulchre of The Kingdom of Jerusalem

1456 – Battle at Nandorfehervar (Belgrade): Hungarian army under Janos Hunyadi beats Sultan Murad II

1515 – First Congress of Vienna settles issues between Poland and Holy Roman Empire – rise of the Habsburgs influence

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews (300,000) are sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp

1963 – Sarawak achieves independence from British colonial rule

1991 – Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to killing 17 men in 1978

2002 – Israel assassinates Salah Shahade, the Commander-in-Chief of Hamas’s military arm, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, along with 14 civilians

2014 – European Union claim that Israel ‘has the right to defend itself’, but say civilian casualties in Gaza are unacceptable

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks, the first a bomb blast targeting government buildings in central Oslo, second a massacre at a youth camp on island of Utøya

2016 – A man shoots and kills 9 people at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich, Germany and then kills himself

2019 – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C.

2020 – Kim Kardashian asks for understanding of her husband Kanye West’s struggles with his bipolar disorder on Instagram



Film & TV:

1959 – Ed Wood’s cult classic “plan 9 from outer space”, called one of the worse films ever, premieres

Music:

1933 – Caterina Jarboro sings “Aida” at the New York Hippodrome, becoming the 1st black female opera singer to perform in the US

Sport:

2017 -South African golfer Branden Grace records lowest round for a men’s major championship – 62 in 3rd round at British Open, Royal Birkdale, England

Via Britannica / On This Day