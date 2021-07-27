On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1586 – Walter Raleigh brings the 1st tobacco to England from Virginia

1689 – Battle of Killicrankie: Jacobite Scottish Highlanders under Viscount Dundee defeat royalist force under General MacKay

1789 – US Congress establishes Department of Foreign Affairs now referred to as the State Department

1866 – Transatlantic telegraph cable successfully in second attempt comes ashore at Heart’s Content, Newfoundland laid out by Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Great Eastern steamship (1,686 miles long)

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts

1953 – Vatican disallows priest holiday work in factory

1960 – US Vice-president Richard Nixon nominated for presidential candidate at Republican convention in Chicago

1977 – John Lennon is granted a green card for permanent residence in US

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins a 3 day jail sentence for slapping a police officer in Beverly Hills

1992 – Nelson Mandela says a general strike will go ahead to protest for the removal of South African President F. W. de Klerk from power and for free elections

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”

2012 – Queen Elizabeth II opens the 30th Olympics in London, United Kingdom (with some help from 007)

2013 – 100 people are killed and 1,500 injured in a crackdown against protesters in Cairo, Egypt

2014 – Liberia shuts down most of its borders with fears about the spread of Ebola epidemic

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly becomes world’s richest man at $91.4bn overtaking Bill Gates for half a day

2020 – US congressman John Lewis becomes the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda in Washington D.C.

2020 – WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus states that COVID-19 is “easily the most severe” global health emergency the WHO has faced

Film & TV:

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character created by Tex Avery, Bob Givens (Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series), first debuts in “Wild Hare”

Music:

1982 – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors” opens Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre in NYC

Sport:

