On This Day…

30 BC – Battle of Alexandria: Mark Antony achieves minor victory over Octavian, but most of his army subsequently deserts, leading to Octavian’s invasion of Egypt

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers depart Leiden, Netherlands for England on their way to America

1917 – World War I: Battle of Passchendaele (Third Battle of Ypres) begins, goes on to cause approximately 500,000 casualties

1961 – Israel welcomes its one millionth immigrant

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end

2014 – Israel and Hamas agree to a 72-hour humanitarian cease-fire

2018 Actor Alan Alda reveals he has had Parkinson’s disease for 3 years, in interview with CBS”s “This Morning”

2019 – Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Russian army to help put out huge wildfires in Siberia covering three million hectares (7.4 million acres) after 700,000 people sign petition

2020 – Eurozone economic activity falls 11.9% for April-June with Spain the worst at -18.5%, its deepest in modern times

Film & TV:

1912 – US government prohibits movies and photos of prize fights (censorship)

Music:

1959 – Cliff Richard and the Shadows have their 1st British No. 1 single with “Living’ Doll” (biggest British single of 1959)

Sport:

1928 – Halina Konopacka of Poland hurls discus world record 39.62m to win first gold medal in women’s Olympic athletics at the Amsterdam Games; American Lillian Copeland and Ruth Sveberg of Sweden take minor medals

