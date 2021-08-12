Reading Time: < 1 minute

1121 – Battle of Didgori: the Georgian army under King David the Builder wins a decisive victory over the famous Seljuk commander Ilghazi

1480 – Battle of Otranto – Ottoman troops behead 800 Christians for refusing to convert to Islam

1851 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents the sewing machine

1908 – Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car

1981 – IBM introduces its first Personal Computer (PC & PC-DOS version 1.0)

1990 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein says he is ready to resolve Gulf crisis if Israel withdraws from occupied territories

2013 – James “Whitey” Bulger, American organized crime boss is found guilty on 31 of 32 racketeering and firearms counts, and is found to have been involved in 11 murders

2015 – Former US President Jimmy Carter reveals that he has cancer

2017 – US President Donald Trump at a press conference at Trump Tower says “there is blame on both sides” in reference to violence in Charlottesville, provoking widespread condemnation

2019 – Scientists say they are closer to an effective treatment for Ebola after new drug trial has 90% success rate in Democratic Republic of Congo

2020 – Europe fights a new COVID-19 surge with Germany, France and Spain posting their largest daily infection totals for three months

Film & TV:

1927 – “Wings”, one of only two silent films – the other being The Artist in 2011 – to win an Oscar for best picture, opens starring Clara Bow (Outstanding Picture 1929)

Music:

1991 – Heavy metal band Metallica release their 5th album “Metallica”, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Via Britannica / On This Day