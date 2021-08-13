On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes



1521 – Spanish conquistadors under Hernán Cortés capture Aztec Emperor Cuauhtémoc in Tenochtitlan marking the end of the Aztec Empire

1536 – Buddhist monks from Kyōto’s Enryaku Temple set fire to 21 Nichiren temples throughout Kyoto in the Tenbun Hokke Disturbance. (Traditional Japanese date: July 27, 1536).

1642 – Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Martian south polar cap

1788 – Prussia joins Anglo-Dutch alliance to form Triple Alliance to prevent spread of Russo-Swedish War of 1788-90

1937 – Second Sino-Japanese War: Japanese forces begin the Battle of Shanghai, a conflict that will last 3 months and involve 1 million troops

1942 – The ‘Manhattan Project’ commences, under the direction of US General Leslie Groves: its aim – to deliver an atomic bomb

1951 – Great Britain & Iraq sign new oil contract

1996 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 3.0

1997 – South Park’s first episode is aired.

2015 – Swedish Prosecutors announce they are dropping allegations against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange of sexual molestation and coercion

2020 – Israel strikes historic deal with the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations, Israel suspends plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank

2020 – New details about enormous “Terror Crocodile” (Deinosuchus), the size of a bus, with teeth as big as bananas, that lived during late Cretaceous period (75-84 million years ago) in North America published [1]

Film & TV:

1967 – “Bonnie and Clyde” crime film directed by Arthur Penn and starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, is released

Music:

2013 – “Crash My Party” 4th studio album by Luke Bryan is released (Billboard Album of the Year 2014)

Sport:

2008 – American super-swimmer Michael Phelps wins 3 gold medals, all in world record time, in the one day at the Beijing Olympics; 200m I/M (1:54.23), 200m butterfly (1.52.03) and 4 x 200m freestyle relay (6:58.56)

