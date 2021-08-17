On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

1590 – Governor of Roanoke Island colony, John White, returns from England to find no trace of the colonists he had left there 3 years earlier [or Aug 18, 1591]

1903 – Joe Pulitzer donates $1 million to Columbia University & begins the Pulitzer Prizes in America

1945 – Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declare Indonesia (Dutch East Indies) independent from the Netherlands

1945 – Korea is divided into North and South Korea along the 38th parallel

1947 – The Radcliffe Line, the border between Union of India and Dominion of Pakistan is revealed

1998 – Monica Lewinsky scandal: US President Bill Clinton admits in taped testimony he had an “improper physical relationship” with the intern and on the same day admits before the nation he “misled people” about the relationship

2013 – 18 people are killed in conflict between Boko Harem and Nigerian military

2016 – Flood waters recede in Louisiana leaving 13 dead and damaging 4,000 homes

2017 – Terror attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain as van rams into crowds killing 16, injuring 120

2019 – Huge wildfires begin on Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands prompting evacuation of 9,000 people

Film & TV:

1979 – “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” directed by Terry Jones, starring Graham Chapman, Mickael Palin, & John Cleese, premieres in US theaters

Music:

1876 – Richard Wagner’s opera “Götterdämmerung” premieres in Bayreuth

Sport:

1933 – MLB player Lou Gehrig plays record 1,308th consecutive game

