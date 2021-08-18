On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1737 – First public admittance to the Salon de Paris art exhibition at the Louvre in Paris

1838 – United States Exploring Expedition headed by Charles Wilkes departs for the Pacific Ocean and Antarctica

1914 – US President Woodrow Wilson issues “Proclamation of Neutrality”

1919 – Anti-Cigarette League of America forms in Chicago, Illinois

1920 – 22 year old representative Harry T. Burn is deciding vote in Tennessee’s and thus America’s ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution allowing women’s suffrage after letter from his mother

1940 – Battle of Britain: The air battle known as “The Hardest Day” occurs; Luftwaffe lose approximately 69 aircraft and the RAF lose 68 in one of the largest ever air battles

1960 – The Beatles give their 1st public performance at the Indra Club in Hamburg

1971 – New Zealand Prime Minister Keith Holyoake announces in Parliament that New Zealand’s combat force would be withdrawn from Vietnam before the end of the year, coinciding with a similar announcement by the Australian government

1983 – Hurricane Alicia battered Houston & Galveston, Texas

1987 – Ohio health care worker Donald Harvey sentenced to triple life for poisoning 24 patients

2000 – A Federal jury finds the US Environmental Protection Agency guilty of discrimination against Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, later inspiring passage of the No FEAR Act.

2005 – Dennis Rader is sentenced to 175 years in prison for the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) serial killings in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

2008 – Emulating the Chinese women, the men win the team table tennis gold medal at the Beijing Olympics without losing a match; win all 10 singles and all 5 doubles matches

2017 – Civilian researchers led by Paul Allen re-discover the USS Indianapolis 18,000 feet below the Pacific surface, 72 years after it was sunk by Japanese torpedoes

2018 – Archaeologists confirm first-ever cheese found from Ancient Egypt 3,200 years old in tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of Memphis

2020 – Joe Biden is formally nominated as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate during the second night of their 1st ever virtual convention

2020 – Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resigns amid a military coup condemned by the UN Security Council

Film & TV:

1926 – Weather map televised for 1st time

Sport:

2008 – Belarus weightlifter Andrei Aramnau breaks 3 world records, for the snatch, clean & jerk, and total, on the way to winning the men’s 105kg gold medal at the Beijing Olympics

Via Britannica / On This Day