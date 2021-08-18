On This Day…

1737 – First public admittance to the Salon de Paris art exhibition at the Louvre in Paris
1838 – United States Exploring Expedition headed by Charles Wilkes departs for the Pacific Ocean and Antarctica
1914 – US President Woodrow Wilson issues “Proclamation of Neutrality”
1919 – Anti-Cigarette League of America forms in Chicago, Illinois
1920 – 22 year old representative Harry T. Burn is deciding vote in Tennessee’s and thus America’s ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution allowing women’s suffrage after letter from his mother
1940 – Battle of Britain: The air battle known as “The Hardest Day” occurs; Luftwaffe lose approximately 69 aircraft and the RAF lose 68 in one of the largest ever air battles
1960 – The Beatles give their 1st public performance at the Indra Club in Hamburg
1971 – New Zealand Prime Minister Keith Holyoake announces in Parliament that New Zealand’s combat force would be withdrawn from Vietnam before the end of the year, coinciding with a similar announcement by the Australian government
1983 – Hurricane Alicia battered Houston & Galveston, Texas
1987 – Ohio health care worker Donald Harvey sentenced to triple life for poisoning 24 patients
2000 – A Federal jury finds the US Environmental Protection Agency guilty of discrimination against Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, later inspiring passage of the No FEAR Act.
2005 – Dennis Rader is sentenced to 175 years in prison for the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) serial killings in Sedgwick County, Kansas.
2008 – Emulating the Chinese women, the men win the team table tennis gold medal at the Beijing Olympics without losing a match; win all 10 singles and all 5 doubles matches
2017 – Civilian researchers led by Paul Allen re-discover the USS Indianapolis 18,000 feet below the Pacific surface, 72 years after it was sunk by Japanese torpedoes
2018 – Archaeologists confirm first-ever cheese found from Ancient Egypt 3,200 years old in tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of Memphis
2020 – Joe Biden is formally nominated as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate during the second night of their 1st ever virtual convention
2020 – Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resigns amid a military coup condemned by the UN Security Council
Film & TV:
1926 – Weather map televised for 1st time
Sport:
2008 – Belarus weightlifter Andrei Aramnau breaks 3 world records, for the snatch, clean & jerk, and total, on the way to winning the men’s 105kg gold medal at the Beijing Olympics
