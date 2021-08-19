On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

43 BC – Octavian, later known as Augustus, compels the Roman Senate to elect him Consul

1839 – Details of Louis Daguerre’s 1st practical photographic process are released in Paris

1942 – World War II: Over 4,000 Canadian and British soldiers killed, wounded or captured raiding Dieppe, France

1988 – Iran and Iraq begin a cease-fire in their 8-year-old war (11 PM EDT)

1991 – Conservative members of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union attempt to depose Mikhail Gorbachev in a coup d’état

2010 – Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait

2014 – NASA satellites take photos showing that the eastern basin of the Aral Sea had for the first time completely dried up

2018 – Two more earthquakes hit Lombok in Indonesia killing 14 two weeks after previous earthquakes

2020 – Apple becomes the 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion, just 2 years after it reached $1 trillion valuation

Film & TV:

1950 – ABC begins Saturday morning kid shows (Animal Clinic & Acrobat Ranch)

Music:

2008 – “The Fame”, debut album by Lady Gaga, is released (Grammy Award Album of the Year, Best Electronic/Dance Album 2009)

Sport:

1909 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of automobile race Indianapolis 500, opens in Speedway, Indiana

