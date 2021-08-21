On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1192 – Minamoto Yoritomo becomes Seii Tai Shōgun and the de facto ruler of Japan. (Traditional Japanese date: July 12, 1192)

1703 – The Edirne Event: Turkish army removes Sultan Mustafa II, lessening the power of the sultans

1772 – King Gustav III of Sweden completes a coup d’etat by adopting a new Constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending 50 years of parliamentary rule

1888 – American inventor William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine

1911 – “Mona Lisa” stolen from the Louvre by Vincenzo Perugia; recovered in 1913

1959 – Hawaii becomes the 50th US state

1991 – Conservative coup in the Soviet Union is crushed by popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin in three days

2001 – NATO decides to send a peace-keeping force to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

2007 – Hurricane Dean makes its first landfall in Costa Maya, Mexico with winds at 165 mph. Dean is the first storm since Hurricane Andrew to make landfall as a Category 5.

2012 – 20 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo die from the Ebola virus

2015 – 1st British unmanned drone hit on a UK citizen outside a conflict – ISIS fighter Reyaad Khan in Raqqa, Syria

2017 – Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417m to woman who developed ovarian cancer after using their talc-based products

2019 – German Chancellor challenges British PM Boris Johnson to find a solution to a no-deal Brexit in 30 days at their meeting in Berlin

2019 – Nigeria goes three years without a case of polio in landmark toward eradication of the disease

2020 – Actress Lori Loughlin sentenced to two months in prison along with her husband for her role in US college admissions bribery scandal

Film & TV:

1942 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Bambi”, based on the book by Felix Salten, is released

2020 – BTS’s release new single Dynamite, becomes 1st video to be watched more than 100 million times in 24 hours on YouTube

Music:

2001 – “How You Remind Me” single released by Nickelback (Billboard Song of the Year 2002)

Sport:

1986 – Ian Botham takes world-record 356th Test Cricket wkt (v NZ, The Oval)

Via Britannica / On This Day