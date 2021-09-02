Reading Time: 2 minutes

31 BC – Battle of Actium: decisive naval battle that effectively ends the Roman Republic. Octavian’s forces defeat those under Mark Antony and Cleopatra off the western coast of Greece.

1192 – Sultan Saladin and King Richard the Lionheart of England sign treaty over Jerusalem, at end of the Third Crusade

1666 – Great Fire of London begins at 2am in Pudding Lane, 80% of London is destroyed

1792 – September Massacres of the French Revolution: In Paris rampaging mobs slaughter 3 Roman Catholic bishops, more than two hundred priests, and prisoners believed to be royalist sympathizers.

1864 – Union General William T. Sherman captures and burns Atlanta during Savannah Campaign (US Civil War)

1944 – Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp

1945 – V-J Day, formal Surrender of Japan aboard USS Missouri marks the end of World War II (Japanese date, 1st September in US)

1993 – Central African Republic ex-emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassa freed

1996 – A peace agreement is signed between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Moro National Liberation Front in Malacañang Palace.

2018 – Major fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro destroys most of its 20 million artifacts

2020 – Press conference with body camera evidence brings to light death of African American Daniel Prude after being retrained by police back in March

Film & TV:

1931 – Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut

1949 -“The Third Man”, directed by Carol Reed, starring Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli and Orson Welles, is released in the United Kingdom (Academy Awards Best Cinematography 1950)

Music:

1972 – Rod Stewart’s 1st #1 hit single in the UK, “You Wear it Well”

Sport:

1965 – Cubs slugger Ernie Banks hits his MLB 400th career HR (off Curt Simmons) in Chicago’s 5-3 win v St. Louis at Wrigley Field; Simmons also gave up Willie Mays’ 400th HR in 1963

Via Britannica / On This Day