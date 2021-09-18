On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1811 - British East India Company force led by Baron Minto conquers Java, part of the Dutch East Indies, Stamford Raffles appointed lieutenant governor.

1812 - Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of the city destroyed and 12,000 killed.

1873 - Government bond agent Jay Cooke & Co collapses, causing panic on Wall St, the start of the panic of 1873 and the Long depression.

1914 - Irish Home Rule bill receives Royal assent.

1931 - To create a pretext for the invasion of Manchuria, China, a railway explosion is faked by the Japanese.

1947 - The Central Intelligence Agency officially comes into existence after being established by President Truman in July.

1965 – Japanese astronomers Ikeya Kaoru and Seki Tsutomu discovered Comet Ikeya-Seki.

1971 - Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle, packaging it in a waterproof polystyrene container.

1976 - Dom Mintoff’s Labour Party wins Malta election.

1976 - Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1987 - USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR.

2001 – For the second straight day, Typhoon Nari pounded Taiwan with record rainfalls, causing massive flooding and killing 79 people.

2014 – Scottish voters rejected a referendum that would have made Scotland an independent country.

2014 - Emma Watson delivers an address to a standing ovation at UN Headquarters in New York City, helping launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which calls for men to advocate for gender equality.

2019 - Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says Iran was to blame for drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.



2020 – Earliest dated evidence for the human species in the Arabian Peninsula as fossilized footprints 120,000 years old uncovered in Saudi Arabia’s Nefud Desert

Births & Deaths:

1961 – UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld died in a plane crash that generated much speculation; a 2017 investigation found that “it appears plausible that an external attack or threat may have been a cause of the crash.”



1970 – American rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix—who fused American traditions of blues, jazz, rock, and soul with techniques of British avant-garde rock to redefine the electric guitar in his own image—died of an overdose of barbiturates in London.

Film & TV:

1951 - “A Streetcar Named Desire”, directed by Elia Kazan and based on Tennessee Williams’.

1964 - “The Addams Family”, starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Ted Cassidy, and Jackie Coogan, premieres on ABC.

1998 - “Rush Hour” directed by Brett Ratner, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker released – Jackie Chan’s Hollywood breakthrough.

Music:

1809 - Royal Opera House in London opens.

Sport:

1965 - Mickey Mantle Day at Yankee Stadium: Mantle play his 2,000th game.

Via Britannica / On This Day