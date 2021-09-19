On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1356 - English forces under Edward the Black Prince defeat French at Battle of Poitiers and capture the French King during the Hundred Years’ War.

1870 - Siege of Paris by Prussian Forces begins (lasts until January 28 1871).

1893 - New Zealand becomes the first country to grant all women the right to vote.

1985 - 8.1 earthquake in Mexico City kills an estimated 10,000 and leaves 250,000 homeless.

1986 - US Federal health officials announce AZT will be available to AIDS patients.

1991 – In the Ötztal Alps on the Italian-Austrian border, German tourists discovered a mummified human body (later known as the Iceman) that was subsequently determined to date from 3300 bce.

1995 – The Unabomber’s manifesto—a 35,000-word antitechnology document written by Ted Kaczynski, who had launched a bombing campaign that killed 3 and wounded 23—was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post; the manifesto helped lead to his capture.

2017 - President Hassan Rouhani of Iran in his UN speech criticizes US President Donald Trump for his comments about Iran in his own UN speech.

2019 - Taliban suicide truck bombing kills 22 and injures 90 at a hospital in Zabul Province, southern Afghanistan.

2020 – US President Donald Trump vows to swear in a new Supreme Court judge, despite the election being only 45 days away

Births & Deaths:

2015 – English author Jackie Collins, whose glamorous public persona echoed the lavish lifestyles of the characters in her provocative romance thrillers, died in Los Angeles.

Film & TV:

1970 - “The Mary Tyler Moore” show premieres on CBS.

1994 – The medical drama ER debuted on NBC and became one of the highest-rated programs on television; it launched the careers of several actors, most notably George Clooney and Juliana Margulies.

1998 – 23rd Toronto International Film Festival: “Life Is Beautiful” directed by Roberto Benigni wins the People’s Choice Award.

2011 -Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men”, replacing Charlie Sheen.

Music:

1960 - Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sport:

2017 - New MLB record for most home runs in a season, no. 5,694 hit by Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals.

Via Britannica / On This Day