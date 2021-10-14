On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1066 – Battle of Hastings: William the Conqueror and his Norman army defeat the English forces of Harold II who is killed in the battle

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence

1774 – 1st Continental Congress makes Declaration of Colonial Rights in Philadelphia

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” collection of 12 stories originally published serially in “The Strand Magazine”

1867 – 15th and last Tokugawa Shogun, Tokugawa Yoshinobu resigns in Japan

1933 – Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations

1957 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first Canadian monarch to open the Parliament of Canada with the Speech from the Throne.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

1982 – US President Reagan proclaims a war on drugs

2014 – World Health Organization announce Ebola virus death toll at 4,447, and the fatality rate has reached 70%

2017 – Producer Harvey Weinstein is expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after historical revelations of sexual harassment and rape

2017 – Spanish government says it will impose direct rule on Catalonia after the region voted for independence in a referendum

2019 – Booker Prize awarded jointly to Margaret Atwood for “The Testaments” and Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other”, Evaristo 1st black woman to win

2019 – Hundreds of forest fires break out in western Lebanon, killing three and prompting calls for international help

2020 – French president Emmanuel Macron announces a public health emergency and a curfew of 9 pm for nine cities due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Film & TV:

1930 -George Gershwin and Ira Gershin’s musical “Girl Crazy” starring Ginger Rogers and Ethel Merman premieres in NYC

2007 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” featuring Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian premieres on the E! cable network in the US

Sport:

1991 – NY Rangers right wing Mike Gartner becomes the first player to score 500th NHL goals

Via Britannica / On This Day