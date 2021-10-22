Preloader

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1633 – Battle of Liaoluo Bay: Dutch East India Company defeated by Chinese Ming naval forces in southern Fujian sea

1721 – Tsar Peter the Great becomes “All-Russian Imperator”

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb

1884 – International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. adopts Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) worldwide, creating 24 international time zones with longitude zero at the Greenwich meridian

1907 – Panic of 1907: A run on Knickerbocker Trust Company stock leads to US wide run on banks

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: US President John F. Kennedy addresses TV about Russian missile bases in Cuba and imposes a naval blockade on Cuba, beginning the missile crisis

1964 – French philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre was announced the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature; however, he became the first person to decline the award.

1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope

2008 – Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar space probe, was launched, and it later found water in the Moon’s atmosphere.

2010 – WikiLeaks, a Web site founded by Julian Assange that functioned as a clearinghouse for classified or otherwise privileged information, released thousands of U.S. documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

2019 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agree deal to jointly control former Kurdish territory in Northern Syria

2019 – Legislation for Northern Ireland legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion comes into effect

2020 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay record $3 billion to end probe into its role in 1MDB corruption scandal to regulators in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia

TV & Film:

1942 – “Now, Voyager” film directed by Irving Rapper starring Bette Davis, Paul Henreid and Claude Rain premieres in New Yor

Music:

1883 – New York’s original Metropolitan Opera House has its grand opening with a performance of the opera “Faust”

1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for a record 26th time

Sport:

1978 – 8th NYC Women’s Marathon won by Grete Waitz in her first appearance in world record time 2:32:30

Via Britannica / On This Day

Once you're here...

  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde21st October 2021
    1520 - Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean 1805 - Battle of Trafalgar: British Admiral&...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde20th October 2021
    1097 - 1st Crusaders arrive in Antioch during the First Crusade 1603 - Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 killed 1803 - US Senate ratifies...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde19th October 2021
    202 BC - Battle of Zama: Hannibal Barca and the Carthaginian army are defeated by Roman legions under Scipio Africanus, ending 2nd Punic War 1781 - British forces und...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde18th October 2021
    1009 - The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is destroyed by the Fatimid caliph Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, who hacks the Church's foundations down to bedrock 1685 ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde17th October 2021
    733 - Battle at Tours (Poitiers): Charles Martel's Frankish and Burgundian forces beat those of al-Andalus under Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi halting Islamic influence (date dispu...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde16th October 2021
    1813 - Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to WWI, Napoleon's forces defeated by Prussia, Austria and Russia 1847 - English novelist Charlotte Bron...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde14th October 2021
    1066 - Battle of Hastings: William the Conqueror and his Norman army defeat the English forces of Harold II who is killed in the battle 1322 - Rob...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde13th October 2021
    54 - Nero succeeds Claudius as Roman Emperor 1307 - French King Philip IV has Grand Master Jacques de Molay and Knights Templar arrested and charged of...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde30th September 2021
    1520 - Suleiman the Magnificent succeeds his father Selam I as Ottoman Sultan (rules till 1566) 1846 - Anesthetic ether used for 1st time by American dentist Dr ...