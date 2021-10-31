On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today – Although Halloween, celebrated this day, is now observed largely as a secular holiday, it is, as the eve of All Saints’ Day, also a religious holiday among some Christians.

1517 – Martin Luther sends his 95 Theses to Albrecht von Brandenburg, the Archbishop of Mainz, precipitating The Protestant Reformation

1541 – Michelangelo Buonarroti finishes painting “The Last Judgement” in the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City

1632 – Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, whose paintings are among the most beloved and revered images in the history of art, was baptized.

1876 – Great Backerganj Cyclone of 1876 ravages British India (Modern-day Bangladesh), over 200,000 killed

1918 – Spanish Flu kills 21,000 people in the US in a single week

1941 – After nearly 15 years of work, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota was completed; the colossal sculpture features the heads of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

1968 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered an end to American bombing in North Vietnam.

1984 – Rajiv Gandhi takes office as India’s 6th Prime Minister succeeding his mother Indira Gandhi who was assassinated

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh at her home in New Delhi

1993 – Rapper Tupac Shakur charged with aggravated assault

1998 – Iraq disarmament crisis begins: Iraq announces it would no longer cooperate with United Nations weapons inspectors.

2003 – Bethany Hamilton, aged 13, has her arm bitten off by a shark while surfing in Hawaii

2008 – Whitepaper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” is published by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. It describes a decentralized peer-to-peer network that could track and verify transactions while producing a transparent, verifiable record.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion inhabitants according to the United Nations

2015 – Russian airliner crashes killing all 224 on board in Sinai Peninsula, Egypt – Russia’s worst air disaster

2017 – Terrorist attack in New York when a truck mows down people on a cycle lane, killing 8, injuring 10

2019 – Jihadist group Islamic State names Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new leader after US special forces kill its former leader

2019 – Gas canister explodes on a train in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakaistan killing at least 70 and injuring 30

Births & Deaths:

1926 – Harry Houdini, the magician and escape artist, died of peritonitis stemming from a stomach injury.

2008 – American author and oral historian Studs Terkel, who chronicled the lives of Americans from the Great Depression to the early 21st century, died in Chicago.

Film & TV:

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released directed by Robert Aldrich, starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, based on novel by Henry Farrell

1964 – Barbra Streisand’s “People” album goes #1 for 5 weeks

Sport:

1987 – American jockey Chris Antley becomes first rider to win 9 races in a day (4 at Aqueduct / 5 at The Meadowlands)

Via Britannica / On This Day