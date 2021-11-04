Preloader

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1576 – Eighty Years’ War: In Flanders, Spanish defeat Walloon and capture Antwerp

1841 – First wagon train arrives in California

1862 – Dr Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun in Indianapolis

1879 – African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt

1946 – UNESCO was officially established as its constitution entered into force; this specialized agency of the UN called for the promotion of international collaboration in education, science, and culture.

1979 – A hostage crisis in Iran began as the U.S. embassy in Tehrān was seized by Iranian militants in a move sanctioned by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

1980 – Conservative Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for a false report on his diet

2003 – The most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite instrumentation is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, defeating Republican candidate John McCain

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian Prime Minister with a cabinet split equally between men and women

2015 – Plane crashes after take-off from Juba international airport, South Sudan, killing 37, 1 year old survives in father’s arms

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change becomes effective

2019 – Nine members of a US Mexican Mormon family, including six children, shot and killed in attack by criminal gang in Northern Mexico

2020 – Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed orders military offensive and state of emergency in northern region of Tigray, amid fears of a civil war

Film & TV:

2001 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” 1st film adaptation of the books by J. K. Rowling, premieres starring Daniel Radcliffe

Music:

1876 – Johannes Brahms’ 1st Symphony in C premieres in Karlsruhe, Grand Duchy of Baden

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album “Spice”, goes on to sell 23 million copies

2015 – Katy Perry is the highest paid musician of the year earning 135 million, according to Forbes Magazine

Sport:

1987 – NBA announces 4 new franchises; Charlotte & Miami for 1988 & Minneapolis & Orlando for 1989

Via Britannica / On This Day

Once you're here...

  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde3rd November 2021
    644 - Umar ibn al-Khattab, second Muslim caliph, is killed by a Persian slave in Medina 1534 - English parliament passes Act of Supremacy: Henry VIII and su...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde2nd November 2021
    1875 - Verney Cameroon reaches Benguela in Angola, from Africa's east coast, 1st European to cross equatorial Africa 1917 - Balfour Declaration proclaims support...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde1st November 2021
    1755 - Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal 1814 - Congress of Vienna opens to re-draw the European political map after the defeat of France, in the&n...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde31st October 2021
    Today - Although Halloween, celebrated this day, is now observed largely as a secular holiday, it is, as the eve of All Saints' Day, also a religious holiday among some ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde28th October 2021
    1492 - Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain under the name "Juana" 1538 - The first university in the New World, the Universidad Santo Tomás ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde27th October 2021
    312 - Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross 1795 - Pinckney's Treaty [Treaty of San Lorenzo] sign...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde26th October 2021
    1850 - Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time (from Banks Island towards Melville Island) 1861 - Pony Express (Missouri to Califor...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde25th October 2021
    1415 - Battle of Agincourt: Henry V's forces defeat larger French army and the longbow defeats the armoured knight 1854 - The infamous "Charge of the Light Brigade" d...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde24th October 2021
    1260 - Qutuz, Mamluk Sultans of Egypt (1259-60), is assassinated by Baibars, a fellow Mamluk leader, who seizes power for himself 1648 - Treaty of Westphalia ends The...