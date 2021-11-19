Preloader

On This Day…

1530 – The Recess document resulting from the Diet of Augsburg signed by Charles V and catholic princes

1620 – The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod and explores the coast

1805 -Lewis and Clark Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, reaches the Pacific Ocean, first European Americans to cross the west

1863 -US President Abraham Lincoln delivers his Gettysburg address beginning; “Four score and seven years ago…”

1942 -Operation Uranus: Soviet offensive begins during Battle of Stalingrad, 1 million Soviet soldiers encircle the German Sixth Army

1962 – Fidel Castro accepts removal of Soviet weapons

1969 – Apollo 12’s Charles Conrad and Alan Bean become the 3rd and 4th humans on the Moon

1977 – After the Arab-Israeli war of 1973–74, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat began to work toward peace, and on this day in 1977 he began his historic visit to Israel, during which he offered a peace plan to its parliament.

1977 – Libya drops diplomatic relations with Egypt

1985 – US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meet for first time

2002 – As had the House of Representatives the previous week, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new cabinet department, the Department of Homeland Security, to have a workforce of 170,000.

2005 – Singer and actress Christina Aguilera (28) weds music executive Jordan Bratman (32) under a mountainside tent at the Staglin Family Vineyards in Rutherford, California

2007 – Amazon.com began selling the Kindle, a wireless electronic reading device that played a key role in popularizing e-books.

2010 – New Zealand suffers its worst mining disaster since 1914 when the first of four explosions occurs at the Pike River Mine; 29 people are killed

2013 – 23 people are killed by a suicide bombing attack on the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

2018 – Ivanka Trump sent “hundred” of emails from her personal account about government business according to Washington Post report

2019 – More than 1,000 protesters detained by police after 3-day battle at Hong King Polytechnic University

2019 – As many as 106 have died over five days in protests across 21 Iranian cities according to Amnesty International, just 12 deaths reported by the government

Births & Deaths:

2017 – American criminal and cult leader Charles Manson—whose followers carried out several notorious murders in the 1960s, notably those at the home of Sharon Tate—died in prison at age 83.

2020 – Inquiry find “credible evidence” elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians

Film & TV:

1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures, the company later became one of the most successful independent filmmakers

1975 –  The dramatic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was released in American theatres, and it became the first film since It Happened One Night (1934) to win the Academy Awards for best picture, director (Miloš Forman), lead actor (Jack Nicholson), lead actress (Louise Fletcher), and screenplay.

2010 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” the 7th film based on the books by J. K. Rowling is released worldwide

Music:

1990 – Pop duo Milli Vanilli are stripped of their Grammy Award after it is learned they did not sing on their award-winning “Girl You Know Its True” album

Sport:

1953 – US Supreme Court rules (7-2) baseball is a sport not a business

