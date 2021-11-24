Preloader

On This Day…

380 – Theodosius I makes his adventus, or first formal entry, into Constantinople

1639 – 1st observation of transit of Venus by Jeremiah Horrocks and William Crabtree – helped establish size of the Solar System

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Van Diemen’s Land (Tasmania)

1700 – Louis XIV of France proclaimed his grandson Philip to be king of Spain, beginning the War of the Spanish Succession.

1859 – English naturalist Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species” radically changing the view of evolution and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology

1877 – Shortly before her death, Anna Sewell published her only novel,Black Beauty, the first major animal story in children’s literature.

1947 – The Hollywood Ten, a group of motion-picture producers, directors, and screenwriters who appeared before the House Un-American Activities Committee in October 1947, were found in contempt of Congress.

1950 – UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War by Christmas

1954 – France sends 20,000 soldiers to Algeria

1963 – Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby fatally shot Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

1971 – A man later known as D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane shortly after departing from Portland, Oregon, and later parachuted out of the aircraft with the ransom money; despite an extensive manhunt, he was never identified or caught.

1988 – Queen Elizabeth II, speaking at the annual ceremonies opening the British Parliament, announced that the right of hereditary peers to vote in the House of Lords would end, though compromise legislation later allowed 92 hereditary peers to remain in the Lords.

2001 – The Grand National Assembly of Turkey ratified changes to the country’s legal code that made women equal to men before the law and no longer subject to their husbands.

2005 – Leader of the Opposition in the Canadian Parliament Stephen Harper, introduces a motion of no confidence. The motion is passed on November 28 leading to the dissolution of the 38th Canadian Parliament.

2016 – International research team publishes discovery of 1,500 new viruses found in invertebrates

2018 – Taiwanese voters vote against referendums to legalise same-sex marriage

2018 – Cruise boat sinks on Lake Victoria near Kampala, Uganda, killing at least 29

2019 – Data leaked from Chinese high-security Muslim Uighur security camps, housing 1 million people, show systematic brainwashing in western Xinjiang region

2020 – Scotland’s parliament votes to become the first country to make period products free [1]

Film & TV:

1947 – The US House of Representatives Committee on Un-American Activities finds “Hollywood 10” in contempt because of their refusal to reveal whether they were communists

Music:

1950 – “Guys & Dolls” opens at 46th St Theater NYC for 1200 performances

Sport:

1989 – Sachin Tendulkar scores a Test Cricket fifty aged 16 years 214 days, a record

