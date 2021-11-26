On This Day…

43 BC – Second Triumvirate alliance of Roman leader Octavian (later Caesar Augustus), Marcus Aemilius Lepidus, and Mark Antony formed

1778 – British explorer Captain James Cook is the first European to visit Maui in the Sandwich Islands (now Hawaii)

1789 – 1st national Thanksgiving in America

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published in America

1922 – English archaeologist Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt

1924 – After the defeat of the White Russians and the Chinese, the Mongolian People’s Republic was proclaimed.

1941 – U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull sent a harsh notice to Japan, calling for a full withdrawal from China and Indochina.

1982 – Nakasone Yasuhiro, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party, was elected prime minister of Japan, replacing Suzuki Zenkō.

2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir

2008 – Ten gunmen—who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization—launched a series of coordinated attacks in Mumbai (Bombay); the siege ended three days later, with at least 174 people killed.

2012 – The cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York is announced to be $32 Billion

2018 – Third of a species begin dying (23,000) over a two day period, the spectacled flying foxes, unable to survive heatwave of 42 degrees in northern Queensland, Australia

2019 – 6.4 magnitude earthquake centered on Durres strikes Albania, with at least 51 killed and hundreds injured

2020 – Turkey gives life sentences to 337 military officers and others involved in 2016 coup

Births & Deaths:

1909 – Eugène Ionesco, the Romanian-born French dramatist whose one-act “antiplay” La Cantatrice chauve (1949; The Bald Soprano) inspired a revolution in dramatic techniques and helped inaugurate the Theatre of the Absurd, was born.

1939 – American singer Tina Turner—who found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres—was born.

Film & TV:

1922 – 1st successful Technicolor movie (The Toll of the Sea), premieres at the Rialto Theatre in NYC

1942 – “Casablanca” directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman premieres at Hollywood Theater, NYC (Academy Awards Best Picture 1943)

Music:

1945 – Charlie “Bird” Parker leads recording session for the Savoy label marketed as the “greatest Jazz session ever” with Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis

Sport:

1917 – NHL forms with Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators & Quebec Bulldogs; National Hockey Association disbands

