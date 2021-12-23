On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

962 – Byzantine-Arab Wars: Under the future Emperor Nicephorus Phocas, Byzantine troops storm the city of Aleppo, recovering the tattered tunic of John the Baptist

1688 – King James II, the last Roman Catholic British monarch flees to France from William of Orange

1783 – US General George Washington resigns his military commission as Commander-in-Chief of the Army to Congress

1888 – Vincent van Gogh cuts off his left ear with a razor, after argument with fellow painter Paul Gauguin, and sends to a prostitute for safe keeping

1920 – Government of Ireland Act / Home Rule Act passed partitioning Ireland

1954 – The first human kidney transplant is performed by Dr. Joseph E. Murray at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts

1968 – Eighty-two crewmen of the USS Pueblo were released after being held in captivity for 11 months by North Korea, which claimed the U.S. Navy intelligence ship had crossed into its waters.

1995 – Aleksander Kwaśniewski, formerly an apparatchik of Poland’s ruling communist party, was sworn in as the country’s president this day in 1995, having narrowly defeated Lech Wałęsa, Poland’s first postcommunist president.

2001 – Argentina announced the suspension of payments on its external debt—the biggest debt default in history to date.

2004 – Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean is hit by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake.

2005 – Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 217 from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Aktau, Kazakhstan crashes shortly after takeoff killing 23 people.

2012 – 200 civilians are killed by Syrian government warplanes in Helfaya, Syria

2012 – The Seleka rebel coalition takes over Bambari, the third largest town in the Central African Republic

2013 – Russian weapons designer Mikhail Kalashnikov—who invented the AK-47 (automatic Kalashnikov Model 1947), an assault rifle that became one of the most successful and ubiquitous firearms of the modern era—died in Izhevsk, Russia.

2016 – United Nations Security Council adopts a landmark resolution demanding a halt to all Israeli settlement in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. Resolution 2334 was moved by New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela and passed 14-0 with a US abstention.

Births & Deaths:

1929 – American jazz trumpeter and vocalist Chet Baker, who was noted for the plaintive, fragile tone of both his playing and his singing, was born.

Film & TV:

1928 – NBC sets up a permanent, coast-to-coast radio network

1951 – National Football League Championship, LA Memorial Coliseum: Los Angeles Rams beat Cleveland Browns, 24-17; first coast-to-coast televised NFL title game

Music:

1893 – Opera “Hansel und Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck and his sister Adelheid Wette premieres in Weimar, conducted by Richard Strauss

Sport:

1951 – National Football League Championship, LA Memorial Coliseum: Los Angeles Rams beat Cleveland Browns, 24-17; first coast-to-coast televised NFL title game

Via Britannica / On This Day

Once you're here...

  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde18th December 2021
    218 BC - Second Punic War: Battle of the Trebia - Hannibal's Carthaginian army heavily defeat Roman forces on Italian soil 1271 - Kublai Khan renames his empire ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde16th December 2021
    755 - An Lushan revolts against Chancellor Yang Guozhong at Fanyang, initiating the An Shi Rebellion during Chinese Tang Dynasty 1598 - Seven Year War: Battle of Nory...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde14th December 2021
    644 - Uthman ibn Affan, companion of Muhammad, appointed 3rd Caliph of Islam 1287 - During St. Lucia's Flood in Northwest Netherlands the Zuiderzee seawall collapses ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde13th December 2021
    1577 - Sir Francis Drake sets sail from England on a circumnavigation of the world 1642 -  Dutch navigator Abel Tasman sighted South Island,&...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde12th December 2021
    627 - Battle at Nineveh: Byzantine Emperor Heraclius beats Sassanid forces during Byzantine-Sassanid War 1408 - Order of the Dragon: The Order of the Dragon was first...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde11th December 2021
    1620 - Mayflower Pilgrims come ashore at in Plymouth Bay, traditionally thought to be at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts [NS, Dec 21] 1792 - France's King Louis XVI...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde10th December 2021
    1520 - Martin Luther publicly burns papal edict demanding he recant 1684 - Isaac Newton's derivation of Kepler's laws from his theory of gravity, contained in th...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde9th December 2021
    536 - Byzantine General Belisarius enters Rome while the Ostrogothic garrison peacefully leaves the city, returning the old capital to its empire 1212 - Frederick II ...
  • On This Day…

    On This Day…

    Cde8th December 2021
    1863 - Abraham Lincoln issues his Amnesty Proclamation and plan for Reconstruction of the South 1941 - US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters World War I...