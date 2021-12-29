On This Day…

1835 – Treaty of New Echota is signed between the US government and representatives of a minority Cherokee political faction to cede all lands of the Cherokee east of the Mississippi River to the United States

1845 – Texas admitted as 28th state of the Union

1865 – Abolitionist crusader William Lloyd Garrison published the last issue of The Liberator.

1903 – French Equatorial Africa separates into Gabon, Chad and Ubangi-Shari

1911 – Sun Yat-sen elected 1st President of the Republic of China

1968 – Israeli commandos destroy 13 Lebanese airplanes

1978 – Spain constitution goes into effect

1982 – Bob Marley postage stamp issued in Jamaica

1997 – Hong Kong begins slaughtering all its chickens to prevent bird flu

2016 – US President Barack Obama retaliates against Russia for hacking American computer systems and trying to influence the 2016 presidential election by ejecting 35 Russian spies and imposing sanctions

2018 – 40 militants killed in Giza and El-Arish by Egyptian police after attack on a tourist bus the day before killed four

Film & TV:

1913 – 1st movie serial “Adventures of Kathlyn” premieres in Chicago

Music:

1902 – “The Entertainer” is one of several piano rag compositions copyrighted for Scott Joplin by the US Copyright Office

Sport:

1989 – Wayne Gretzky and Martina Navratilova, named athletes of decade by the Associated Press

