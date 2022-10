Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – One child is being admitted for medical treatment for malnutrition every minute in Somalia as severe drought threatens to cause the deaths of children on a scale not seen in half a century, a spokesperson for UNICEF said this week.

The situation in Somalia already looks worse now than in 2011, the spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva, when famine killed more than 250,000 people in the Horn of Africa country.

Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Madeline Chambers

A newly arrived Somali refugee family who had fled the famine-hit Somalia waits at a reception at Ifo camp, in Dadaab, northeastern Kenya,. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

