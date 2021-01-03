One dead in Texas church shooting, suspect in custody

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One person was killed and several wounded on Sunday in a shooting at a church in Texas before the suspect was taken into custody, Governor Greg Abbott said.

Abbott said in a statement that his heart was with the victims and families of those killed or injured at Starrville Methodist Church in Starrville, and that the state would work to ensure justice is served.

Few other details were immediately available. East Texas TV station KLTV showed images of police cars outside the church.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

