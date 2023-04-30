Only 28.9% of women living in southern Italy work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Only 28.9% of women living in southern Italy, fewer than one in three, are in employment, compared to 52% in the north of the country, retailers association Confcommercio said in a report.

It said the employment rate for women for the whole of Italy was 43.6%, while the EU average is 54.1%.

Confcommercio said that the employment rate for men was lower than the EU average too, but by much less, with 60.3% of males in Italy in work, while the rate for the whole bloc is 64.7%.

“If Italy’s unemployment rate for women, which is 11.1%, were brought down to the European level of 7.2%, there would be 433,000 more women in work,” Confcommercio said.

Photo by Walter Otto on Unsplash

Via ANSA

