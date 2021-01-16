Opera to return to La Scala on Jan 23

Reading Time: < 1 minute

La Scala will play host to an opera for the first time since before the COVID-10 lockdown on January 23, the iconic Milanese theatre announced.



The opera house will stage Mozart’s Così Fan Tutte with no audience, exactly 11 months after it closed on February 23 due to the first wave of COVID-19.

It had staged some concerts since but not a full-blown opera.



The show will be streamed via the theatre’s website and on Raiplay.

Main Photo: Tricolor laser light tests on the Teatro alla Scala ahead of the opera house’s season opener, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner

Via ANSA

