Libya Observer – The Council of the European Union (EU) has appointed Rear Admiral Stefano Turchetto as commander of Operation Irini, in succession to Admiral Fabio Agostini. The new commander is set to assume his official duties and tasks as of the start of next October.

Operation Irini was launched on March 31, 2020, to monitor the implementation of the Security Council resolution on the arms embargo to Libya and has been extended until March 31, 2023.

