Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Election Watch, UK

Opinion Poll – UK Conservatives and Labour tied at 40%

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are tied in a new opinion poll, the first time the governing party has not been ahead for more than a year. 

The new poll by Opinium put both parties on 40%, with 47% of the 2,002 people polled between Aug. 26-28 disapproving of the government’s handling of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, compared with 31% who approved. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson approval rating is still lower than Labour leader Keir Starmer’s, although Starmer’s rating has dipped, the poll showed on Saturday.

Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: