OPM officials step down: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

In-Nazzjon reports the resignation of two OPM officials following internal disagreements in recent weeks. Deputy communications director Nigel Vella and head of customer care Sandro Craus joined Castille during the Muscat administration.

Another story says that no “concrete plans” came out of a meeting of the government parliamentary group discussing per-1995 rental laws on Monday. Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes said details will be published at a later stage.

The paper quotes a PN statement accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of persisting with impunity in the Labour Party by refusing to act against junior minister Rosianne Cutajar. The party said Abela is not prepared to clean up Malta’s reputation.

