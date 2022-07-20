OSCE says pre-election cheques not conformant with international election standards / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 20th July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Pre-election cheques not conformant with international election standards – OSCE

The OSCE’s office for democratic institutions and human rights ruled that the handing out of cheques prior to the March general election does not conform to international standards and good practice. In a 25-page report international experts said that handing out money a few weeks before the elections could blur the line between party and state. €100 to €200 cheques were sent during the electoral campaign. The OSCE also noted how the appointment procedure of PBS, its management, its financing and reports of interference in editorial policy all point to a lack of independence from the government. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

PN questions signature of IVF bill

Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo has said in a video that the amendments related to IVF were presented to the President of Malta a week ago, but up to this day, these amendments have not yet been signed into law. President George Vella had insisted that the new IVF bill will be signed into law after it was approved by both sides of the House. However, President Vella was not clear on whether he would be signing it himself. (The Malta Independent)

French students found guilty of damaging apartment

Two young people who are studying English in Malta and were staying with a Maltese family have pleaded guilty to damaging a building of apartments. The French students Mickael Tarkan Deffrasnes, 23, and Anna Laguibre, 24, appeared in court on Tuesday to answer allegations of property damage to a third party after they allegedly damaged the apartment building’s elevator and landing. They admitted to the charges and confirmed their admission after consulting their legal aid lawyer. The Court handed them an 18-month jail term suspended for four years and ordered them to reimburse the damages after the prosecution insisted that it was not seeking an effective jail term. (Newsbook)