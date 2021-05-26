Reading Time: < 1 minute

The fact that the relationship between Gigio Donnarumma and Ac Milan reached the end was in the air. However now this was made official by the club’s TWITCH channel, through Paolo Maldini made an important declaration on the separation between Gigio Donnarumma and the Rossoneri club: “We must have respect for those who have given so much to Milan, he has never lacked respect. He often was a captain and a leader. Our roads now split, yet I wish him the best.”

“I think we have to thank all the players who have made this season amazing – adds Maldini -. Gigio has been a leader and often a captain. People have a hard time understanding what it means to be a professional, who must be ready to change his shirt.”

Milan have already secured Maignan from Lille and therefore the future of the Rossoneri goal is settled. It remains to be seen where Donnarumma, owner of Roberto Mancini’s national team who is preparing to play in the European Championship, will go at zero cost.