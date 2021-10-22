Output, delivery disruptions raising costs and prices – Swedish central bank survey shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy is strong, but bottlenecks and supply problems are having a major impact on businesses, leading to increased costs and prices, the central bank said in a summary of its regular survey of businesses.

“Economic activity has continued to strengthen for major Swedish companies since the spring due to strong domestic and global demand,” the central bank said.

“At the same time, there are major disruptions in output and deliveries, which are increasing costs and the need to raise sales prices.”